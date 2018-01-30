Police seek to ID man wanted for questioning in sexual assault case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male wanted for questioning in a sexual assault investigation.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, a sexual assault reportedly occurred around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Oglethorpe Mall near the bus stop.

Police say the victim described a black male who may have knowledge or may be involved with the assault.

The subject was described as being in his mid-30s with a short haircut and clean-shaven face.

He may be driving a gray four-door sedan with black handles (photo here).

SCMPD asks anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the subject to contact investigators at 912-525-3124.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

SCMPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating this case.