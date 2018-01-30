Pet of the Week: Gambit

Gambit is the sweetest boy who is doing great getting settled in his new foster home! He can be a little shy at first but once he gets to know you it’s kisses on the face all day everyday. He is a huge fan of toys and absolutely loves playing with his two foster sisters! He is potty trained and considers his crate his home.

If you are interested in adopting from one love animal rescue go to http://www.oneloveanimalresuce.com and fill out the pre-adoption application under the “adopt” tab.

If now is not the time for you to adopt, one love is always looking for volunteers, fosters, babysitter, etc. Click on the volunteer link under the “support” tab