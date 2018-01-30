Officials investigate sexual assault at Clemson fraternity house

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) — Officials are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly occurred at a Clemson University fraternity house.

The school’s Interfraternity Council has suspended all social events at fraternity houses until the investigation is complete.

Campus police say they received the report after midnight on Saturday.

The alleged victim met with investigators telling them the assault happened at the Delta Chi Fraternity house near Seneca where a party was going on.

WYFF learned Delta Chi has been on probation since October for a hazing incident. University officials said the fraternity was not prohibited from holding social events but it was deemed “not in good standing.”

No suspects have been named and so far no arrests have been made. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.