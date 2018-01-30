Multi-agency skimming investigation underway in Effingham Co.

By Published:
Cropped Photo: MGN / CC

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple agencies are investigating suspected debit card skimming in Effingham County.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, numerous people have reported suspicious bank account after buying gas with a debit card in the area.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have used a debit card to get gas in Effingham County to check their bank accounts.

ECSO says some of the suspicious activity includes U.S. Postal money orders and ATM withdrawals.

If you think your account has been compromised, ECSO urges you to contact your local law enforcement agency to report it.

Call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 912-754-3449 or Springfield Police Department at 912-754-3061.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s