Multi-agency skimming investigation underway in Effingham Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple agencies are investigating suspected debit card skimming in Effingham County.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, numerous people have reported suspicious bank account after buying gas with a debit card in the area.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have used a debit card to get gas in Effingham County to check their bank accounts.

ECSO says some of the suspicious activity includes U.S. Postal money orders and ATM withdrawals.

If you think your account has been compromised, ECSO urges you to contact your local law enforcement agency to report it.

Call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 912-754-3449 or Springfield Police Department at 912-754-3061.