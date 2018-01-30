Meet this year’s HHI St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island is gearing up with green for their 35th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

On Tuesday, the HHI St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee introduced this year’s Grand Marshal, Dr. Emory Shaw Campbell, Gullah cultural heritage leader.

A traditional Grand Marshal Sash Presentation Ceremony was held at Reilley’s Grill and Bar to celebrate.

Dr. Campbell was born and raised on Hilton Head Island. He attended Michael C. Riley High School in Bluffton and earned degrees from Savannah State College as well as Tufts University.

He is a longtime advocate for public health access for the poor and fights to preserve Lowcountry communities and culture.

Congratulations to the 2018 Grand Marshal for the Hilton Head Island St Patrick’s Day parade. Dr Emory Campbell pic.twitter.com/w45qBV0qXS — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) January 30, 2018

Dr. Campbell is currently the head of Gullah Heritage Consulting Services which helps educate organizations, journalists and scholars about Gullah Cultural Heritage.

“Our Grand Marshal has been described as a peacemaker and a bridge builder,” said committee co-chair Alan Perry. “These are attributes that exemplify and emphasize the ‘unity’ in ‘community’ and this is what we look for when selecting a Grand Marshal.”

A record number of bands and marcher are expected to participate in the Hilton Head Island parade this year.

“Rain or shine” the parade will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at 3:00 p.m.

For more information on joining the parade as an organization, sponsor or volunteer visit HiltonHeadIreland.org.