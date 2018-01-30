How to see the ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Set your alarm early, grab some coffee and head outside on Wednesday morning for what NASA calls a ‘lunar trifecta.’

According to NASA, this ‘super blue blood moon’ is a rare combination of a blue moon a supermoon and a blood moon.

This means its the second full moon in a single calendar month, a moon that’s the closest it will be to the earth in its orbit (appearing bigger & brighter than usual) and a total lunar eclipse (which will give the lunar surface a reddish tint).

The eclipse will be visible before sunrise on Jan. 31.

Unfortunately, as Gordon Johnston at NASA Headquarters explains, the eclipse view will be “more challenging” in the Eastern time zone because the eclipse begins when the sky is getting lighter in the east.

For our area, Johnston suggests heading outside around 6:45 a.m., getting to a high place and making sure you can see the horizon in the west-northwest (opposite where the Sun will rise).

If you’re not an early riser, you might just want to tough it out on Wednesday.

According to Johnston, the next lunar eclipse viewing in North America won’t be until Jan. 21, 2019. The next one will be visible throughout the U.S. and it will be a supermoon — but it’s not a blue moon.

A lunar trifecta like this won’t happen again until 2037.

If you wake up tomorrow morning but only have enough energy to flip your laptop open, NASA has a few ways you can watch the lunar trifecta online.

A live feed of the Moon will be available on NASA TV or NASA Live starting at 5:30 a.m. You can also follow the Moon itself on Twitter @NASAMoon.

Story info via NBC News, NASA.