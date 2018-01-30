GA legislators on President Trump’s SOTU

By Published:
(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

Savannah, GA (WSAV)- Georgia congressmen wasted no time sharing their reactions to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address to the country.

Senator Johnny Isakson praised the president’s comments on infrastructure, tying them directly to the Coastal Empire.

“Tonight the president shared his plans for greater investment in our nation’s infrastructure. I have repeatedly emphasized to the administration that the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project is the most important infrastructure project for the state of Georgia. I hope the president will prioritize this top economic development project and the long-term investments it will bring to our state and the entire country.”

Senator David Perdue calls President Trump’s address as a “message of optimism Americans need to hear.”

 

 

