Family asks for help to solve cold case in homicide of 22-year-old man in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A beloved son and grandson, shot and killed. Two years later, there are still no suspects and no clues about why it happened. On Monday, Jan. 29, Damon Card’s family came to Savannah in search of help.

It’s an anniversary of a tragedy– 22 year old Damon Card was gunned down two years ago on Jan. 29, 2016. But for his family, that wound is still as fresh as if it happened yesterday.

Card’s family does not live in the area, but traveled to Savannah on the anniversary of his death to honor his memory and to ask the public to come forward with information.

Damon’s mom, Pam Card said, “He loved music and art, and sports, and he loved to hunt and he was just starting on his life and it was taken away.”

Damon’s mother, wearing a shirt with a drawing Damon did made her plea for help–for anything connected to her son’s killer.

“If anyone knows anything if they could please come forward; so no one else has to go through what we are now.”

On Jan. 29, 2016, Damon Card was in Paradise Park when he and another man were shot. Kaleb Washington survived, but the 22-year-old Card did not.

Damon’s grandfather, Buster Schwartzwalder said, “In my opinion, the world lost somebody worth something. I really believe that. … Somebody out there knows something, and we are hoping and praying that someone comes forward and brings evidence that will really make a difference.”

“We talk about him every day. We have pictures of him all over the house,” Damon’s father Danny Card said. “Please help us out, if its an arrest, they deserve it. .. I’m not going to give up, I’m going to be here every 29th of January, while I’m breathing.”

If you have any information that might help, you can call Metro Police or give an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020. There is a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.