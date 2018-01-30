Breaking News: Governor orders criminal probe of Texas gymnastics ranch

The Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this April 15, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols competes on the uneven parallel bars during the NCAA college women's gymnastics championships in St. Louis. Nichols, a former Olympic hopeful, says she is among more than 100 women and girls who say they are victims of sexual abuse by a now-imprisoned Michigan sports doctor. She said in a statement Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that Dr. Larry Nassar violated her innocence at the Karolyi Ranch Olympic training camp in Texas. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered a criminal investigation into claims that former doctor Larry Nassar abused some of his victims at a Texas ranch that was the training ground for U.S. women’s gymnastics.

Abbott ordered the Texas Rangers, the state’s top criminal investigations unit, to look into the Karolyi Ranch. It hosted training camps for more than a decade until earlier this year. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is already investigating.

Several gymnasts have said Nassar abused them at the ranch.

Abbott called the allegations “gut-wrenching.” He ordered the state investigation because the claims involve multiple jurisdictions and states.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison last week. More than 150 women and girls have said he had molested them under the guise of medical treatment.

