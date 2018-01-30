6 hospitalized in school bus crash in Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) – A school bus overturned in Georgia, sending six people to the hospital.

Warner Robins Assistant Police Chief John Wagner tells news outlets that at least one student was seriously injured when the Houston County school bus carrying 30 students flipped on its side while traveling downhill Monday afternoon. Four students and the driver were treated for minor injuries.

The kids on the bus ranged from ages 5 to 11 and attended Parkwood and Pearl Stephens elementary schools.

The uninjured students were reunited with parents