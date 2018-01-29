‘Unmask the Dream’ gala raises money for area homeless women

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local organization ‘unmasked the dream’ this weekend to benefit homeless women in the area.

Divine Rest Inc. is known for the fields of labor at area homeless camps.

This weekend the organization held their 4th Annual ‘Unmask the Dream’ Gala to benefit the Hope For A Home campaign.

Speaker Tim McAdams encouraged everyone to find their dream and support someone in need.

News 3’s own Tina Tyus-Shaw served as the event’s emcee.

Divine Rest, Inc. is 10 years old and is committed to finding homes for single homeless women.

If you would like to support the mission contact CEO and Founder Georgette Jackson at 912-441-5564.