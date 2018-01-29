SWAT team apprehends fugitive barricaded on W 35th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — SWAT members have apprehended a wanted fugitive on W 35th Street, officials say.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers, SWAT team members and Savannah Fire crews are clearing the area.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, a subject barricaded himself in a residence on W. 35th Street during a warrant service.

Witnesses say they were forced out of their homes as early as 6:00 a.m.

The subject was a fugitive wanted from Palm Bay Florida for stealing 32 guns, according to SCMPD Interim Chief Mark Revenew.

He has been identified by SCMPD as Anthony Johnson.

The area near Burroughs Street and W. 35th Street should be open to traffic soon.