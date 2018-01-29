Report: ‘Many more weeks to come’ in deadly flu season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Experts are calling this flu season the worst in a decade.

Right now 49 states are dealing with the epidemic and some say it could get worse before it gets better.

According to the weekly flu report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza activity is widespread in all states except Hawaii.

CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund says the flu season has not even peaked yet, CNN reports.

“Hopefully we’re in the peak currently, since the data is a week behind, or that it peaks soon,” Norlund told CNN.

She says flu activity is likely to last for “many more weeks to come.”

The very young and the elderly are most vulnerable to the virus, but more baby boomers are also getting sick.

So far nearly 40 children nationwide have died from the flu.

This time last year, 8 flu deaths were reported.

In Georgia, 25 people have died from the flu and the number is up to 46 in South Carolina.

