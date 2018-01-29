Our Hometown: Telfair to host Opening Lecture & Reception for artist Carrie Mae Weems

She’s considered one of America’s most influential contemporary artists.

Over the past 30 years, Carrie Mae Weems has developed artwork using photographs, text, textiles, audio, digital images, installation, and video.

Thursday, February 1, Telfair Museums will present an opening lecture and reception for Weems’ Sea Islands Series, 1991-1992.

The event gets underway at 6, at the Jepson Center for the Arts.

Admission is free for members, $8 for non-members.