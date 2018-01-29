Our Hometown: Telfair to host Opening Lecture & Reception for artist Carrie Mae Weems

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
She’s considered one of America’s most influential contemporary artists.
Over the past 30 years, Carrie Mae Weems has developed artwork using photographs, text, textiles, audio, digital images, installation, and video.
Thursday, February 1, Telfair Museums will present an opening lecture and reception for Weems’ Sea Islands Series, 1991-1992.
The event gets underway at 6, at the Jepson Center for the Arts.
Admission is free for members, $8 for non-members.
To register online, visit: Telfair.org or call: 912.790.8800.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s