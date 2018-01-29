New parking rates, zones begin in Savannah

Related Coverage New year, new parking system in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah’s new ‘Parking Matters’ plan is underway.

After delaying the implementation of the new rate structure and handing out warnings to vehicles that do not comply, drivers could now be subject to citations.

Time limits on meters have been removed but being able to park in one space all day will come at a cost.

During the weekdays, citations may be issued from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on streets south of Liberty Street.

On streets north of Liberty Street, new parking rules will be enforced Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city has introduced new cost for specific zones:

$2 an hour for the main tourist area of downtown (red on map)

$1 an hour outside of those core areas (yellow on map)

No cost at spots farther out of that

Select City authorized holidays are exempt from new Parking Matters enforcement.

Public parking garages will still be available for use. For mobile users, a free app is available for download.

For any further details visit the City of Savannah website here: http://www.savannahga.gov/parkingmatters