Georgia Supreme Court to allow suspect’s statement in Foley murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Supreme Court of Georgia has handed State prosecutors a major victory as the “highly publicized” murder case of a Savannah State College student heads to trial.

The court overturned a Chatham County judge’s ruling that barred the jury from hearing a statement from Kevin Lenard Smith, one of three men indicted for the murder of Rebecca Lorraine Foley.

Foley was shot to death when she attempted to drive away from three men in their early 20s who approached her vehicle with a gun.

Kevin Lenard Smith, Roderick “Rod” Demione Parrish and Jordan Lamar Campbell fled the scene in a getaway vehicle driven by James Pastures.

Foley was left to bleed to death near her apartment at Colonial Village at Marsh Cove.

The four men went into hiding until May 2013 when Smith was arrested in an unrelated shooting in March 2013.

Through ballistics testing, authorities were able to determine the gun used in the March shooting was the same caliber used to kill Foley.

In August 2016, Smith, Parrish and Campbell were indicted for Malice Murder, Felony Murder and other crimes related to Foley’s death.

Pastures was allegedly murdered by gang members Shaqeal Speaks and Henry Sanders over concern that he was speaking to police.

Speaks and Sanders were indicted for murder and other crimes related to Pastures’ death.

According to the State, Smith stated during questioning about the March 2013 shooting that he purchased a firearm from Roderick Parrish who he said was “someone he did not know well.”

Parrish’s attorney filed a motion in November 2016 objecting the State’s use of Smith’s statement regarding the gun.

His attorney claimed that Smith’s statement was inadmissible if used in the trial of the other two men in the case.

Following a hearing, the judge blocked the use of Smith’s statement unless he chose to testify, allowing Parrish’s attorney an opportunity to cross-examine him.

The State filed a motion to sever Smith’s trial from the others. They were concerned that if he wasn’t tried separately, prosecutors would be limited in their use of Smith’s prior statement about the gun.

The judge denied the motion and the State then appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court of Georgia.

Writing for the unanimous court, Justice Michael P. Boggs ruled that Smith’s statement on Parrish “should have concluded further that the statement would be admissible against Smith with an instruction to the jury to consider the statement only against him.”

The court found that Smith’s statement didn’t directly incriminate Parrish.

“The trial court therefore erred in ruling that the statement is wholly inadmissible,” the unanimous court ruled.

State prosecutors hope to prove that Smith, Parrish and Campbell attempted to rob Foley and that all men were involved in the ‘Bloods’ gang.

The State hopes to also prove that Pastures was murdered by Speaks and Sanders in Jan. 2014.