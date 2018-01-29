FBI deputy director leaving post ahead of planned retirement

ERIC TUCKER and SADIE GURMAN, Associated Press Published:
Andrew McCabe
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe pauses during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring. Two people familiar with the decision described it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday. The move is effective Monday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.

McCabe has been a frequent target of criticism from President Donald Trump.

Two people familiar with the decision described it to The Associated Press on Monday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

The move is effective Monday. McCabe had already been planning to retire upon his eligibility in a matter of weeks.

It is not clear if his early departure is for personal reasons or a reflection of the criticism.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s