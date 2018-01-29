UPDATE: Metro arrests man in Louisiana Avenue homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death on the 2500 block of Louisiana Avenue Monday morning.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Metro officers responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive male.

Officers found Tommy Allen, 61, deceased in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Metro located a person of interest at the scene and took him into custody.

After questioning, it was determined that the man in custody, Gregory Hilton, 56, is responsible for the homicide.

Police say Hilton was arrested and charged with murder.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 and individuals may qualify for a cash reward.

