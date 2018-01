Since 2006, Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center has used riding to help children and adults with physical, emotional or developmental difficulties.

Next week, you can help the ministry by attending the second annual ‘Hearts for Healing’ fundraising gala.

Click on the video box to watch our interview with Faith Equestrian founder, Bonnie Rachel.

Event details:

Hearts for Healing Gala

Friday, February 9

6:30 – 9:30 pm

Tybee Island Wedding Chapel

114 US Highway 80

Tickets: www.faithetc.org