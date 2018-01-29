City moving forward with new police precincts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City leaders will be breaking ground Tuesday on a new Central Precinct for the Savannah Police Department.

According to the city, officers at the Central Precinct currently operate out of a rented space on Bull Street.

On Tuesday morning at 10:00, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the new Central Precinct on MLK Jr. Boulevard between W. 33rd and W. 34th streets.

After this ceremony, a ribbon cutting will be held for a new Eastside Precinct at 2250 E. Victory Drive.

This will be the hub for officers who previously reported to the Islands Precinct on Whitemarsh Island. That location will be taken over by the Chatham County Police Department.

According to the city, the new Central Precinct is being paid for by SPLOST revenue.

These new precincts will be set up as a result of the merger dissolve with Chatham County.