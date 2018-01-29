BCSO seeks public’s help finding endangered 19-year-old

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in search of a missing 19-year-old they say may be in danger.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Kaleigh Anne Tugwell was reported missing on Jan. 26 from the north end of Hilton Head Island.

BCSO says she left on foot in an unknown direction.

She is described as 5’ 4’’ tall weighing 110 lbs. With hazel eyes and brown hair.

Tugwell was last seen wearing a brown jacket and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding Tugwell’s location is asked to contact SSgt. Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Tipsters are asked to reference case number 18S021048.