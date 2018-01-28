Pet of the Week: Rey

Rey loves all the ladies, but is selective of the men in her life (as we all should be). They must be somewhat patient to gain her trust, but eventually she’s loves them just as much. She’s an active, playful girl and is always up for an adventure. For this reason, she’d like a backyard to play in and would be best in a home rather than an apartment. Rey is crate and house trained. She is great with other dogs after proper introduction. She has three foster siblings, two bigger and one smaller than her. Rey has been around cats and tends to ignore them after some initial curiosity, but she is not good with children under the age of 12. Ear nuzzles and soft cuddles are plentiful when Rey Rey is around. A good butt scratch makes her dance and smile.