Literacy awareness comes to low income areas of Bulloch County

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Bulloch County Schools and state organizations are bringing reading awareness to low income families in Statesboro.

They came together at the Bird Road Mobile Home Park on Saturday with free books to give kids of all ages; turning it into a fun day for them and their friends.

“It’s fun to do stuff with your friends and be happy with your friends,” says Gaclin Osori. She and her family live in the park.

It’s all a part of the “Uniting Families through Literacy” effort that helps children in lower income income families get the supplies they need stay in school.Many of the books donated were in English and Spanish and ranged from early elementary to high school. In addition to free books, kids participated in arts and crafts and worked on puzzles.

“We have noticed in Bulloch County schools that people want their kids to learn but sometimes they don’t have the resources to have the books.” says Leslie Andujar of Bulloch County Schools. “We are reaching out to the community and target different areas. We decided to go into mobile homes where there is a lot of people that have needs.”

In addition, East Georgia Regional and Peach State Health Plan were on site for medical check up and and support. They encouraged the families to keep their kids in school saying it will better their future.

“You need reading for everything,” says Milagros Washington of Peach State Health Plan. “You make them better kids in school. Help them to not only continue with their Spanish, we want them to keep their Spanish and be stronger in English so they can be better educated.”

“We want them to know that they are welcome in school,” says Andujar. “Their kids are being taken care of and that we care for them and their education.”