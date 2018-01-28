DEVELOPING: Wayne County authorities searching for man accused of slashing woman’s throat

Wayne County — (WSAV)

Wayne County Authorities are searching for a suspect accused in an attempted murder and aggravated assault case.

According to Wayne County Sheriff, John Carter authorities are searching for Christopher Clayton Sweat in connection with an assault on an Odum woman Sunday morning.

Authorities say Sweat cut the throat of a woman and buried her under logs in a wooded area on Mallard Road in Odum.

The woman regained consciousness and was able to seek help.

She was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, her condition is Unknown.

Sweat is alleged to be driving the woman’s vehicle a 2004 White GMC extended cab pickup truck Georgia license plate PGK 6094 Carter said do not approach Sweat who is to be considered armed and dangerous, contact local authorities or call 911.