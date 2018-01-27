Savannah man’s family calls for an end to gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Whitfield family is speaking out after the murder of their loved one.

24-year-old Balil Whitfield was found shot to death inside a car on Hudson Street this past Sunday. Family and friends held a vigil Friday night for Savannah’s first murder victim of the year. Christina Whitfield, Balil’s cousin, used the opportunity to call the community into action.

“What’s in the street, that’s not real. What’s at home, and your family, your true friends around you that actually care about you, that’s real. That’s real love,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield told News 3 that she doesn’t want her six-year-old son growing up being a witness to hate. He spoke at the vigil, pleading community members to stop using guns. His mother said, she would like the community to start teaching kids at a younger age to choose love over hate.

“Bring them up, let them see different. You tell them, ‘this is what’s going on, but this is not what has to continue to go on.’ It’s time for us to do something different, because what we’ve been doing is not working.”

Whitfield told News 3 she hopes her family will find closure over time.