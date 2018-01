Savannah — (WSAV)

The MLK Observance Day Association hosted its annual business community and unity brunch. The event is an effort to promote peace, harmony and equality in the Coastal Empire.

This year’s theme was “MLK 50 Forward: Together we win with love for humanity”.

Civil rights activist George Shinhoster served as guest speaker.

News 3’s Kim Gusby was the Mistress of Ceremonies.