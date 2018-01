SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A vigil for Savannah’s first murder victim of the year was held Friday night.

24-year-old Balil Whitfield was found shot to death inside a car on Hudson Street this past Sunday.

Organizers say Friday’s vigil was a peaceful observance, but a “call to action” to end violence.

“We are tired of having vigils for our sons. We want the violence to stop and we want open cases closed,” an organizer shared on Facebook.

The vigil was held on Bay Street near Hudson Street.