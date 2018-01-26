VIDEO: Nutella discount causes massive food fights in France

NBC News Published:

 

TOULON, France (NBC News( 00 Brawls broke out in French supermarkets as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted jars of the beloved chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella.

The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 33.5-ounce jar by almost 70 percent.

The jar would usually cost $5.60 but with the reduction, shoppers were battling for Nutella priced at $1.75.

The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars.

Ferrero, the company that produces Nutella said “the decision for the special offer was taken unilaterally by Intermarche.”

