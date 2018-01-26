Unexpected cracks in bridge concrete to be fixed in President Street project

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Starting Monday, drivers can expected to see and hear changes coming to President Street.

Currently there is a three-year long project underway with the goal of improving drainage and traffic flow. On Tuesday, General McIntosh Blvd opened to the public.

On Friday, the City of Savannah announced there were cracks in the concrete in the top deck of the bridge located next to the train tracks on the west side of the Truman Parkway.

Public Works Director for the City of Savannah, John Sawyer, said the cracks “were not going to be acceptable.”

Sawyer said the contractor for the project has accepted the issues and will repair them now at no extra cost to the city. Repairs will mean crews will have to break up the concrete to fix the issues, so drivers can expect to see crews working on the bridge for at least a few weeks. There is expected to be shifting of traffic patterns while crews repair the north and south side of the bridge deck.

“It won’t be any different for the public,” Sawyer said. “We just know that you’re going to start seeing what’ll appear to be demolition and that’ll raise questions. We know that it’s going on and it’s not going to delay, it’s just a matter that we have to make some repair work before we do the final paving.”

Final paving is able to be complete once the temperature is able to consistently be above 40 degrees.

“We’re very excited to get done with it so that we can get started on some other things but I know the public in general is tired in general with having to deal with it. People coming in from the islands, I know that’s difficult,” Sawyer said.

The President Street project is set to be complete in April, on time, at an estimated budget of $128 million.