Trump says report that he ordered firing of Mueller is ‘fake news’

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump’s attendance at the World Economic Forum (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is “fake news.”

The president was asked about the report on Friday as he arrived at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump replied: “Fake news, folks. Fake news. Typical New York Times fake stories.”

The Times reported that Trump ordered the firing of Mueller last June but backed off after White House lawyer Don McGahn threatened to quit.

The newspaper says Trump demanded Mueller’s firing just weeks after Mueller was first appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

10 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump is looking forward to declaring at the World Economic Forum that America open for business.

Trump addresses the summit on Friday and administration officials who previewed the speech for journalists said the president is expected to tout recent tax cuts and efforts to reduce regulations. Trump will argue that it’s a good time for businesses to invest in the United States.

Trump is a critic of multinational trade deals. But he’ll stress his commitment to free markets under what he sees as fair terms. He’ll also call for international cooperation to take on issues like the threat posed by the Islamic State group and North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Officials say the speech will project a vision of free nations cooperating on shared goals.