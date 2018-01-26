Traffic lanes to be added to Highway 144 in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WSAV) – Traffic changes are coming to Bryan County. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will be widening Highway 144 between Timber Trail and Belfast River Road; turning it into a four lane highway.

The project will cost 26 million dollars and will take two and half years to complete. It’s something that Bryan County and the city of Richmond Hill have needed for more than ten years.

“This road, 144, carries about 16,000 cars a day, so with obvious reasons there’s a lot of traffic,” says Bryan County Commission Chairman Carter Infinger. “There’s one way in and one way out of here. This is an important road, this is a main thoroughfare that everybody goes down.”

The Bryan County Commission hopes these improvements will reduce traffic problems and allow a faster and safer commute for drivers that use the road everyday.

“There has been a lot of accidents down on the 144, a lot of rear end collisions, a lot of people running off the road, and it’s going help alleviate that problem for us.”

GDOT also plans to update the roundabouts and the I-95 interchange near Belfast Keller Road later this year.