Tormenta FC soccer brings big changes to Statesboro

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – A big announcement from Tormenta FC soccer brings exciting news for Bulloch County and the city of Statesboro.

After years of hard work, the team is moving into Division three soccer in the United Soccer League.

“To see the success that Tormenta FC has received on and off the field they’ve earned that,” says Vice President USL Division 3 Soccer Steven Short. “It’s great for us to be back here to announce a professional team coming here to Statesboro.”

Plans are underway to build a new soccer stadium that will seat more than five thousand people.

“We should see a much bigger…that sports tourism footprint should happen from a much bigger standpoint,” says Darin Van Tassell, President of Tormenta FC.

And with that brings new opportunities for the city and its residents.

“The stadium is going to have a lot of retail spaces, professional office spaces. But it will be a stadium that will be open year round it just wont be on game day, it will allow us to host concerts and other sorts of outdoor events. It will be a full time venue for Statesboro and South Georgia.”

The new stadium is expected to be completed sometime in April of 2019. Once finished, it is expected to be home to the Georgia Southern men’s and women’s soccer teams. But nothing is official at this time.

