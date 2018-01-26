Police charge woman in child’s death in Hinesville

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service Published:
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville woman has been charged with felony murder and cruelty to children for the death of a 3-year-old girl on Monday, Jan. 22.

According to Hinesville Police Department Detective Doug Snider, Luyinga Isabel Koutangni-Henriques turned herself in to authorities Thursday.

Snider said police responded to a home in the Griffin Park subdivision shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday regarding an unresponsive child. Emergency medical workers took the girl to Liberty Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Savannah. A warrant was later issued for the woman’s arrest, police say.

The case is under investigation.

