Our Hometown: ‘Unmask the Dream’ gala to benefit area homeless women

For nearly a decade, one local organization has been taking their efforts to the streets to meet the needs of people in our community.

Join Divine Rest, Inc. in the fight to help reduce the number of single homeless women in our area by attending the fourth annual “Unmask the Dream” benefit gala.

Enjoy an evening of music, guest speakers, food, entertainment, and a silent auction.

News 3’s Tina Tyus Shaw is the emcee.

The formal affair gets underway Saturday, January 27, from 6 to 11 pm at the Elks Lodge– at 183 Wilshire Boulevard .

eventbrite.com . Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at

Proceeds will help build a home for single women and their families.

For more information, call: (912) 441-5564 .