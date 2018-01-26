New Chatham County Police Department soon to become reality

By Published: Updated:

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — In less than a week, officers with the new Chatham County Police Department will hit the streets patrolling unincorporated areas of the county.

Chief Jeff Hadley gave County Commissioners a breakdown on Friday of how those areas will be covered beginning February 1.

The West Chatham Precinct will be staffed with 9 officers initially — four of them will come from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Island and Whitfield Precincts will be staffed with seven officers, with three coming from the sheriff’s office.

Hadley requested the Sheriff’s Office help his new department with patrols until he can hire more officers.

The new CCPD plans to hire up to 75 new officers.

