SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 26-year-old man.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Cinnegar White III was last seen a week ago walking on Highway 17 near a Walmart (Ogeechee Road).

White may be traveling in a 2010 Toyota Corolla with the tag BLE 6252.

He is described as a black male weighing 160 lbs, standing at 5’7” with brown hair and eyes.

If seen, SCMPD asks you to call 911 or 912-652-6500.