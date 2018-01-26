Meet this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s time for our Perfect Pets of the week that are available for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive.

MR. TIBBS

Meet Mr. Tibbs: This little 2-year-old gentleman is an affectionate kitty looking to be the only feline in your life. He does gets along well with other dogs, but doesn’t feel like sharing the spotlight with any other cats. He loves being pet, but can be a little shy on the first meet-and-greet.

BRUISER

Take a look at this ruff and tough pup–meet Bruiser!

He’s an active 3-year-old hoping to find a fun playmate and forever friend. He loves running and is great on a leash when he needs one.

DELIGHTFUL DAISY

Meet Delightful Daisy! This sweet 2-year-old coonhound mix is a quiet soul who enjoys a brisk walk with her two-legged friends. Daisy is always very curious of her surrounding and tends to have her nose to the ground in search of something interesting. She isn’t house-trained, but with the right future family, she can definitely learn.

VIOLA

Meet Viola! She’s a 4-year-old hound mix at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

The volunteers tell us she is very playful and loves to be around people. she does not like cats though. While she is heartworm positive, the Humane Society is providing treatment.