Local students combine food and fashion at ‘Junk 2 Funk’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Arts Academy kicked off its 10th annual Junk2Funk fashion show Thursday night with a delicious theme.

The high school student designers created elaborate garments inspired by this year’s theme — ‘Let Them Eat Cake.’

Students used various materials, brightly colored fabrics and even recyclables.

Each model had a unique addition to the costume that you would not have seen anywhere else.

“We’ve been brainstorming since the summer pretty much,” says Grace Jacobs, student designer. “The teachers tell us the design and they tell us the theme.”

This year’s theme inspired Grace to make her dress entirely out of York peppermint wrappers.

And thinking creatively will pay off. One lucky student designer will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Unfortunately shows throughout the weekend are sold out, but organizers are already planning for the 11th year.

A theme will be chosen over the summer.