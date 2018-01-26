Ivanka Trump in SC to meet with local women to discuss child tax credit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Ivanka Trump is spending some time in South Carolina to talk about an issue on which she’s worked closely with a member of the state’s delegation.

Trump is in Greenville on Friday for an event with Sen. Tim Scott. The two worked together on expanding the child tax credit, which was doubled from $1,000 to $2,000 as part of a tax overhaul effort recently signed into law.

Scott’s office says he and Trump are meeting with local women to discuss the measure at the Westin Poinsett hotel in downtown Greenville.