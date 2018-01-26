Houses of worship may be eligible for FEMA assistance; application sessions scheduled

By Published:
SAVANNAH, Ga.  – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Houses of Worship may now be eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. Previously, churches, synagogues, temples, mosques and other religious entities were not considered eligible applicants for FEMA Public Assistance.  
The change was made Jan. 2 and is retroactively effective back to August of 2017. 
This update to police makes Houses of Worship that sustained damages from Hurricane Irma eligible to apply.
The application period will begin Feb. 1 and will end March 2.
Houses of Worship that have questions or are interested in learning more should contact the Georgia Emergency Management Agency – Homeland Security (GEMA – HS) Public Assistance (404) 635-7019.
GEMA – HS will conduct virtual Applicant Briefings. These briefings will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, Jan. 29-31. 
Details on how to join the briefings are indicated below.
 
Public Assistance Applicant Briefings for Houses of Worship
 
Monday, January 29, 2018 
9:30 a.m. EST – 1 hour
To join by phone: 1-855-282-6330 (Toll Free)
Meeting number (access code): 645 303 518#
 
To join by WebEX
Enter in your internet browser: https://gema.webex.com
When prompted enter meeting number (access code): 645 303 518
When prompted enter meeting password: PDM3Xuxi
 
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
6:30 p.m. EST – 1 hour
To join by phone: 1-855-282-6330 (Toll Free)
Meeting number (access code): 641 899 421#
To join by WebEX
Enter in your internet browser: https://gema.webex.com
When prompted enter meeting number (access code): 641 899 421
When prompted enter meeting password: FyZJSG45
 
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
1:30 p.m. EST – 1 hour
To join by phone: 1-855-282-6330 (Toll Free)
Meeting number (access code): 641 976 412#
 
To join by WebEX
Enter in your internet browser: https://gema.webex.com
When prompted enter meeting number (access code): 641 976 412
When prompted enter meeting password: b6uUPgSJ
Meeting number (access code): 641 976 412
Meeting password: b6uUPgSJ

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s