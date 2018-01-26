Houses of worship may be eligible for FEMA assistance; application sessions scheduled

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Houses of Worship may now be eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. Previously, churches, synagogues, temples, mosques and other religious entities were not considered eligible applicants for FEMA Public Assistance.

The change was made Jan. 2 and is retroactively effective back to August of 2017.

This update to police makes Houses of Worship that sustained damages from Hurricane Irma eligible to apply.

The application period will begin Feb. 1 and will end March 2 .

Houses of Worship that have questions or are interested in learning more should contact the Georgia Emergency Management Agency – Homeland Security (GEMA – HS) Public Assistance (404) 635-7019.

GEMA – HS will conduct virtual Applicant Briefings. These briefings will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, Jan. 29-31.

Details on how to join the briefings are indicated below.

Public Assistance Applicant Briefings for Houses of Worship

Monday, January 29, 2018

9:30 a.m. EST – 1 hour

To join by phone: 1-855-282-6330 (Toll Free)

Meeting number (access code): 645 303 518#

To join by WebEX

Enter in your internet browser: https://gema.webex.com

When prompted enter meeting number (access code): 645 303 518

When prompted enter meeting password: PDM3Xuxi

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

6:30 p.m. EST – 1 hour

To join by phone: 1-855-282-6330 (Toll Free)

Meeting number (access code): 641 899 421#

To join by WebEX

Enter in your internet browser: https://gema.webex.com

When prompted enter meeting number (access code): 641 899 421

When prompted enter meeting password: FyZJSG45

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

1:30 p.m. EST – 1 hour

To join by phone: 1-855-282-6330 (Toll Free)

Meeting number (access code): 641 976 412#

To join by WebEX

Enter in your internet browser: https://gema.webex.com

When prompted enter meeting number (access code): 641 976 412

When prompted enter meeting password: b6uUPgSJ

