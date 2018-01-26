House fire in Liberty County displaces 5

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — According to Liberty County Fire Coordinator, Chief Brian Darby, a woman and her four children were left homeless after a fire destroyed their home on Turtle Lane in the unincorporated area of Liberty County.

Darby said the woman woke up to a strange noise and discovered the single story home was on fire shortly after 2 am. on Friday, Jan. 26. She was able to escape and seek safety.

According to Darby, when firefighters arrived, flames where shooting through the roof. He also said firefighters first had to shut off propane fuel to the residence.

Fire units from Liberty County Fire Services, Walthourville Fire Department, Hinesville Fire Department and Long County Inmate Fire Team assisted on fighting the fire. Darby said the state fire marshal is being called in to conduct an investigation.