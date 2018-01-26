First responders honored at 200 Club Valor Awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some brave men and women in uniform received a special honor Thursday night.

The 200 Club of The Coastal Empire honored first responders who have demonstrated courage in the face of danger at its annual Valor Awards.

The ceremony took place at the Trustees Garden on Broughton Street. There were refreshments and live music, but most importantly — community.

“Tonight we are recognizing the heroic actions that our law enforcement and fire services personnel do throughout the year,” said Mark Dana, President of The 200 Club.

Tybee Police Corporal Skylar Strickland, Savannah Fire Captain Patrick Grant, Savannah Fire Advanced Firefighter Matthew Metivier and Savannah Fire Firefighter Eric Harries were honored with the Tak Argentinis Valor Award.

