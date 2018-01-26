DoD, VA release online tool to assist veterans with discharge process

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAV) — The Department of Defense, through a joint initiative with the Department of Veterans Affairs, announced the launch of a web-based tool that will provide customized guidance to veterans wanting to upgrade or change the conditions of their military discharge.

According to a report, in the past, some veterans have criticized the review process as daunting or difficult to understand. The new tool simplifies and customizes the guidance. “By answering a few short questions, veterans will know which board they need to go to, what form to fill out, any special guidance applicable to their case, where to send their application and some helpful tips for appealing their discharge. Any veterans who believe their discharge was unjust, erroneous, or warrants an upgrade are encouraged to use this tool and then apply for review.”

This tool can be found on Vets.gov at: https://www.vets.gov/discharge-upgrade-instructions. The link is also available on Military OneSource (http://www.militaryonesource.mil/) and each of the review board’s websites (listed below).