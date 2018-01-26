County Commissioners to vote on policing unincorporated areas

SAVANNAH, GA- Chatham County officials are announcing on Friday morning which officers will police unincorporated areas of Chatham County.

The new Chatham County Police Department is supposed to patrol the area of West Savannah but they currently do not have enough officers. The department only has 44 of the proposed 120 officers.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley promised to patrol the islands and Whitefield precincts with his officers, but the county reached out for help with West Savannah. News 3 heard about the City of Savannah helping, as well as the Sheriff’s Office, who would pull 28 deputies to patrol.

Chatham County Commissioners will vote on paying another law enforcement group to cover the unincorporated areas on January 26. On February 1, the police demerger will split the police department into the city and county, respectively.