Atlanta’s ‘Spaghetti Junction’ ranked worst bottleneck in trucking

ATLANTA (WXIA) — Not to much surprise, ‘Spaghetti Junction’ has been ranked number one in the country’s bottlenecks.

The American Transportation Research Institute released the 2018 list of Top 100 Truck Bottlenecks in the U.S. and Georgia claimed the top spot.

But that’s not all — Atlanta appeared on the list seven times:

I-285 at I-85 (Spaghetti Junction #1)

I-75 at I-285 NB (Cobb Cloverleaf #4)

I-20 at I-285 WB ( #17)

I-20 at I-285 EB (#46)

I-20 at I-75/85 (#79)

I-75 at I-85 (#90)

I-75 at I-675 (#95)

The data revealed that the average speed on the Spaghetti Junction was just short of 25 miles per hour.

Congestion in Atlanta is only getting worse as speed around the city continues to drop.

This is the third time Atlanta has come in at number one on the list and most of the bottleneck problems are concentrated near the perimeter of I-285.

View the full 2018 Top 100 Truck Bottleneck List here.