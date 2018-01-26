Alabama Civil Rights attorney Fred Gray to address MLK Freedom Gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fred Gray, Esq., the attorney who represented Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks during the Montgomery Bus Boycott, as well as other Civil Rights movements, will be the keynote speaker for the MLK, Jr., Observance Day Association’s annual MLK Freedom Gala. The black-tie event will be held on Saturday, March 31, at the Hyatt Regency Savannah beginning with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and dinner and program at 7 p.m. The evening will be capped with music and dancing. Tickets are $75.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased at the MLK, Jr., Observance Day Association’s office, 1206 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Savannah, or online at www.mlkingsavannah.com.

“We are delighted to have such a dynamic and accomplished speaker who can bring historical context to the role that Dr. King and others played in the Civil Rights Movement,” said Carolyn Blackshear, president of the MLK Association. “We believe Attorney Gray’s presentation will align with our mission to enlighten the community about Dr. King.”