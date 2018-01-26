A Closer Look: How campus police prepare local schools for the worst

Related Coverage Kentucky mourns high school shooting victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A school shooting in Kentucky left two students dead this week. It brings into question how local schools would handle an active shooter situation if it were to happen here.

Terry Enoch, Chief of Police for the Board of Education Police Department, works year-round to prepare public schools for the worst.

Enoch and other campus police go from school to school instructing staff and students on when to run, hide or fight to survive.

They also place a strong focus on prevention — making sure that events that happen off-campus do not bleed into schools.

“We know that if you pay attention to the community, it’s a great parameter for what can happen in our schools,” Enoch said.

Police also encourage students to attend mentoring programs and anti-bullying events to talk through problems, instead of turning to violence.

“Through prevention, what we’ve realized, it takes more than campus police. It takes more than school administrators,” Enoch explained, adding, “It takes the students and the community and everyone working together.”

Safety and preparation are key to make sure the most comfortable places don’t become the most vulnerable.