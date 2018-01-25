Wife also found guilty in murder of Bluffton restaurant owner

Related Coverage Man sentenced to 50 years for murder of Bluffton restaurant owner

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The wife of a man found guilty of the 2015 murder of a Bluffton restaurant owner has also been found guilty.

Colette Adrienne Collins, 36, was found guilty Wednesday in Beaufort County General Sessions Court of aiding husband Samuel Collins, who is accused of shooting and killing Jonathan Cherol on his front porch in 2015.

Colette Collins was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the maximum penalty for the offense. Both Colette and Samuel Collins were prosecuted by Kimberly Smith of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Samuel Collins was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison this past October.

He also testified during her two-day trial at the Beaufort County Courthouse. During the trial, Samuel Collins told jurors he suspected his wife was having an affair with Cherol.

According to reports, Samuel Collins testified that he “became very angry and grabbed the shotgun.”

“I told her I wanted her to drive me over there. … I wanted to scare him.”

The couple reportedly drove to Pinecrest, driving by Cherol’s house, and stopped on Masters Way.

Samuel Collins testified he got out of the vehicle and walked down a path to Cherol’s backyard and twice fired a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun that he had borrowed from a friend.