Video: Company defends Crock-Pot safety after ‘This is Us’ episode

(NBC News) — If you’re a fan of NBC’s “This is Us” and haven’t yet watched this week’s episode, you may want to not read this.

If you have seen the episode, you know at the end, producers revealed a major detail about

the fire that, faithful viewers know, apparently destroyed the Pearson home and led to the demise of the family’s patriarch, Jack.

It was a faulty slow cooker that was given to the family second hand, that catches fire, spreading flames throughout the house, in part because smoke detector batteries had not been changed.

Even though the show never called the slow cooker a “Crock Pot,” Crock Pot’s parent company, Newell Brands, issued a statement today, looking to reassure consumers that it’s safe to use their Crock-Pot slow cookers.

They detailed the company’s internal testing protocols and indicated they’ve never received a consumer complaint similar to the fictional situation on the show, saying “…we want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their crock pot”.

Last night’s tease for “This is Us”‘s next episode, which will follow the Super Bowl, indicated that it will detail the events surrounding the fire.

Here’s the company’s entire statement:

“Crock-Pot understands the concerns brought up by last night’s episode of ‘This Is Us,’ and we too are heartbroken by the latest development in Jack’s storyline. However, it is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations as verified by independent third-party testing labs. For nearly 50 years with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night’s episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible.”

“In addition, and most relevant to the concerns consumers are having after watching the recent ‘This Is Us’ episode, our Crock-Pot slow cookers are low current, low wattage (typically no more than 200 or 300 watts) appliances with self-regulating, heating elements. The product is designed to cook foods over a longer period of time at low temperatures and the switches connect to only 1 side of the power line voltage, so there is never a high voltage applied directly across our switches. The switches within our slow cookers are subjected to additional internal testing, which includes a Rotary Knob Endurance test, Rotary Knob Force Test and Flame Burning Test and constructed of self-extinguishing, flame resistant material.”

“Our hope is that the team at NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ will help us in spreading factual information regarding our product’s safety. While we know their primary mission is to entertain something they have continued to excel in we also feel they have a responsibility to inform. Just like many fans, we will be watching next week’s episode to see how Jack’s story progresses and, regardless of the outcome, we want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their Crock-Pot.”