Trump says he’s ready to speak to FBI investigators ‘under oath’

(NBC News) — President Trump said Wednesday he’s “looking forward” to an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, telling reporters he’d speak to FBI investigators “under oath.”

Later a White House lawyer explained the president was in a hurry, and meant he’s willing to testify, but they’re still negotiating terms with the FBI.

A new Washington Post report claims the president asked then acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 election.

“That kind of question is totally improper and potentially, in fact, evidence of obstruction of justice,” says Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Meanwhile, the FBI is facing questions about anti-Trump text messages by one of its agents who was dismissed from special counsel Mueller’s team.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2EaH4Ze